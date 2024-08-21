Woman Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Bladensburg, Police Say

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, officers from the Bladensburg Police Department were called to the 4500 block of Bladensburg Road when a woman was struck by a driver that sped away.

The woman - whose name has not been released - was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

According to the agency, the investigation is being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run.

Following the incident, the roadway was shut down for several hours before being reopened at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday in advance of the morning commute.

No details about the woman have been released by police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

