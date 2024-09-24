Police Called In To Probe Threat Made By Group Of Students Targeting Bladensburg High School

Investigators were called in early on Sept. 24 to Bladensburg High School on 57th Avenue to probe a reported threat of violence that was made by a group of students, officials say.

"Out an abundance of caution, every threat is taken seriously," according to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department, who confirmed that there was never a credible threat to the building.

During the investigation into the threat, the high school was temporarily put on lockdown until the building was cleared safely.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed by the police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bladensburg-Cheverly and receive free news updates.