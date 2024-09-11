Motorcyclist Killed 'Having Fun, Doing What He Loved' In Cheverly

Officers were called at around 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 to investigate a reported motorcyclist down in Cheverly, where they found Donnell Floyd, Jr. suffering from critical injuries.

Investigators say that Floyd was riding through the intersection of Landover Road and Cheverly Avenue when Floyd's motorcycle collided with an SUV.

The Clinton resident was treated and pronounced dead shortly after the crash. The SUV driver remained at the scene and was uninjured.

It is now being investigated by the Prince George's County Police Department.

Support has poured in for Floyd's family, including his famous dad, who is well-known for his go-go music.

Floyd, Jr. was known and renowned for his love of motorcycles, and was an active member of the biking community throughout the DMV.

In his Facebook profile photo, Floyd can be seen on his motorcycle, sporting his racing gear.

His page is also littered with photos of his beloved Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.

"You passed away having fun doing what he loved," friend Tony Tee posted on Facebook. "(Speechless) ... lost another good friend and brother figure.

"Man he took me under his wing when I got my bike bro," another friend commented under Tee's post. "This crushed me."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

