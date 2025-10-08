Massive Bladensburg Fire Erupts As Propane Tanks Explode, Rocking Neighborhood

According to the Bladensburg Police Department, firefighters rushed to the 5100 block of Lawrence Place after reports of an explosion and heavy flames in the area.

Multiple propane tanks were reportedly involved, sending blasts and fire into the air.

No injuries reported at this time, police said, though authorities urged residents to avoid the area and keep clear of emergency responders.

Fire officials confirmed the flames were knocked down on Tuesday night, but crews remained on scene to ensure hot spots were fully out.

Lawrence Place remained closed for several hours as emergency service crews worked to clear the scene safely.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, and investigators remain at the scene.

Residents are advised to monitor official updates for any new information about evacuations or the investigation.

