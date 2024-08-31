Hit-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian In Bladensburg Charged With Manslaughter

Beltsville resident Jerome Michael Phillip Young, 42, was arrested on a warrant following the investigation into the fatal crash involving Susan Woodard earlier this month.

First responders were called to investigate a pedestrian hit-and-run shortly before noon on Tuesday, Aug. 20 in the 4500 block of Bladensburg Road, where there was a report of a person down.

Officers from the Bladensburg Police Department provided aid to Woodard until paramedics responded to rush her to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Young failed to stay at the scene, police say, though he was identified as the driver and arrested on Friday, Aug. 30.

Young was charged with:

Manslaughter;

Vehicular manslaughter;

Reckless endangerment;

Fleeing the scene of a crash causing death;

Multiple traffic-related offenses.

He's being held at the Prince George's County Detention Center in Upper Marlboro.

