Officers with the Prince William County Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge.

The investigation determined that 28-year-old Bladensburg resident Daniel Antonio Rivas Solis was spotted "exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures” in the area, police said.

Responding officers said that on top of that, Rivas Solis was intoxicated before he was taken into custody.

Rivas Solis is charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication, police said. His court date is pending, and bond information was not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bladensburg-Cheverly and receive free news updates.