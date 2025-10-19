Partly Cloudy 73°

SHARE

Child’s Birthday Party Turns Tragic As Car Plows Into Crowd, Injuring 11 In Bladensburg: Police

A child’s birthday celebration turned into chaos when a vehicle slammed into a crowd outside a home in Prince George's County, leaving 11 people injured — including seven children, police said.

Several injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a child's birthday party.

Several injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a child's birthday party.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Bladensburg Police

Bladensburg Police

Photo Credit: Bladensburg Police via Facebook
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, in the 4100 block of 56th Avenue, according to the Bladensburg Police Department.

Investigators said a vehicle traveling in the area of Annapolis Road struck several people gathered outside the residence before the driver fled on foot.

In total, 11 victims were taken to area hospitals — three to Capital Regional Medical Center, one to Howard University Hospital, and seven children, ages 2 to 9, to Children’s Hospital, police said.

The driver’s identity remains under investigation, and police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Bladensburg Police are leading the investigation, with Prince George’s County Police assisting at the scene. 

Annapolis Road between 57th Avenue and Landover Road remained closed Sunday as the investigation continued.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bladensburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 301-864-6080.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Bladensburg-Cheverly and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE