The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 30, when Cheverly Police Chief David Morris and other officers were investigating a stabbing that occurred earlier in the day, according to officials.

On Thursday, October 2, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division identified the decedent as 45-year-old Tesfa Leith of Riverdale.

Morris has been with the department for two years, with 38 years of prior service.

Officers tracked a car connected to the suspect to the 6600 block of Greenland Street in Riverdale, where Morris encountered a man outdoors believed to be the wanted suspect.

Police say that Leith was armed with knives and charged at Morris, who discharged his firearm. The suspect was pronounced dead by first responders.

Two knives were recovered at the scene. Morris was not injured.

He has been placed on restricted duty while the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) takes over the case.

Morris has been in law enforcement since 1985, starting with the Prince George’s County Police Department, where he rose through the ranks before retiring in 2011.

He then served as chief of the Riverdale Park Police Department for a decade, later working as chief of staff for the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Morris has also held leadership roles with the Maryland Chiefs of Police and Maryland Sheriffs’ Associations.

Deputy Chief Jennifer Krauss is now serving as acting chief of the Cheverly Police Department while Morris is on leave.

The investigation into the fatal police-involved shooting is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bladensburg-Cheverly and receive free news updates.