Bladensburg Birthday Party Turns Tragic As Car Hits Crowd, Killing One (Updated)

A tragic update has been released after a car plowed into a child’s birthday party in Prince George’s County over the weekend — one woman has died and multiple children were among the injured, police said.

Bladensburg Police

Photo Credit: Bladensburg Police via Facebook
Several injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a child's birthday party.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Zak Failla
The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, in the 4100 block of 56th Avenue in Bladensburg, according to the Bladensburg Police Department.

Investigators said a vehicle traveling from Annapolis Road struck several people gathered outside a home for a birthday celebration before the driver fled on foot.

Police on Sunday confirmed the crash is now a fatal one.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Ashley Hernandez Gutierrez, of Washington, DC.

The driver — a 66-year-old man, also from DC — turned himself in and has been interviewed by crash investigators.

Police said criminal charges are pending following consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In total, 14 people were injured in the crash, including eight children ranging in age from one to 17 and six adults, police said.

Six of the child victims have since been treated and released, while one remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Three adults are still hospitalized in stable condition, one is pending treatment, and one has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bladensburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 301-864-6080.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

