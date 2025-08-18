Unconscious Man Pulled From Burning Bethesda Home Rushed To Hospital: Officials (Developing)

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the 4800 block of Broad Brook Drive around 11:10 a.m. on Aug. 18 for reports of a house fire with someone possibly trapped inside, according to fire officials.

When first responders arrived, they found flames tearing through the living room and garage. Neighbors told first responders the man was still inside, and crews went in to search.

They found an unconscious elderly man inside, carried him out, and rushed him to the hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, said MCFRS spokesperson David Pazos.

The fire was quickly brought under control. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bethesda and receive free news updates.