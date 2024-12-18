Mostly Cloudy 56°

Two Dogs Dead, Two Women Hospitalized In Violent Montgomery County Attack: Police (Developing)

Tragedy struck a normally quiet Montgomery County neighborhood on Wednesday following a violent incident that left two dogs dead and two women hospitalized.

Montgomery County Police are investigating the incident.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department
Zak Failla
Shortly after noon on Wednesday, Dec. 18, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported dog attack in the 7000 block of Heather Hill Road in Bethesda that turned deadly.

According to investigators, the attacking dog was shot and killed as it charged at officers and killed another dog.

Two women were injured during the attack and taken to an area hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

No details about either dog or the women have been released.

This is a developing story.

