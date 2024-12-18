Two Dogs Dead, Two Women Hospitalized In Violent Montgomery County Attack: Police (Developing)

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, Dec. 18, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported dog attack in the 7000 block of Heather Hill Road in Bethesda that turned deadly.

According to investigators, the attacking dog was shot and killed as it charged at officers and killed another dog.

Two women were injured during the attack and taken to an area hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

No details about either dog or the women have been released.

This is a developing story.

