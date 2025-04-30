Tow Truck Sparks Five-Car Crash On I-495 In Montgomery County, Hospitalizing Two: State Police

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 30, on the outer loop of I-495 west of Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda, according to Maryland State Police.

Investigators say five vehicles were traveling along the Beltway when the tow truck driver lost control and smashed into the back of a Honda Civic.

The force of the crash sent the truck off the left shoulder — but it didn’t stop there.

Police say the truck reentered the highway and slammed into a Ford Ranger, which was pushed into a Chevrolet Traverse.

That SUV then hit a Dodge Grand Caravan, turning the scene into a chain-reaction crash that caused chaos for motorists in the area.

The drivers of the Honda Civic and Ford Ranger were both hurt and taken to Suburban Hospital by ambulance. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The wreck triggered major delays in the area. Personnel from Montgomery County Police and the Maryland Department of Transportation responded to assist with road closures, which lasted about three hours.

Charges are pending as the Maryland State Police Crash Team continues its investigation.

