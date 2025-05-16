Toddler Falls 15 Stories From White Oak Apartment, Survives With Broken Bones, Police Say

A 2-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after falling from a 15th-floor balcony in Montgomery County, police say.

The fall happened around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at an apartment building on Oak Leaf Drive in White Oak, according to Montgomery County Police, who are now investigating.

First responders arrived to find the toddler in the bushes below after the fall, police said.

Amazingly, the boy survived.

Officials say the child was rushed to the hospital with a broken leg and several internal injuries, but he is expected to recover.

Detectives from the Special Victims Investigations Division are now working to determine exactly what led to the fall.

No charges have been filed as of Friday, May 16.

Police have not released any additional information.

