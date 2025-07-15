Now, 2-year-old TJ Thompson is fighting to walk again, and his grandparents are asking for the community's help with his recovery.

On Thursday, May 15, around 2:10 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the 1500 block of Oak Leaf Drive in White Oak for a reported fall.

When officers arrived, they found a toddler who had fallen from a 15th-floor apartment balcony into the bushes below, according to police.

First responders rushed the child to the hospital, where officials said he was treated for a broken leg and multiple internal injuries.

Despite the height of the fall, the boy is expected to survive, police said.

In the weeks since the incident, TJ has remained under intensive medical care.

According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Whitley Thompson, the boy has already undergone surgery and sustained numerous severe injuries, including torn ligaments in his neck, bruised lungs, a lacerated liver, and a broken femur.

TJ is now in a wheelchair, and his family says his recovery will be arduous.

“On May 15, our sweet and courageous 2-year-old TJ suffered a devastating fall from the 15th floor of a building,” Thompson wrote. “By what can only be described as a miracle, he survived — but his road to recovery will be long, painful, and expensive.”

The fundraiser notes that TJ was treated at Children’s Hospital, where he was “surrounded by a team of doctors working around the clock to give him the best chance at recovery.”

His grandparents are now asking the public for support to help offset the cost of medical bills, ongoing physical therapy, transportation, adaptive equipment, and temporary lodging.

“We as his grandparents are doing everything we can,” Thompson wrote, “but this journey will require support from a loving, generous community.”

TJ’s aunt, Nekita Brogden, also shared the campaign on social media, writing: “If any of my friends and family can help my nephew, I would greatly appreciate it.

"If you heard about a 2-year-old boy who fell 15 stories in Silver Spring, that's my nephew. Anything would help and would be greatly appreciated. Share it to your friends and family.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“Every share, every dollar, every prayer counts,” the campaign states. “Thank you for being part of his fight.”

