Teens Forced To ATM At Gunpoint In Brazen Bethesda Robbery, Police Say

Three suspects — including two young men from Chevy Chase — have been charged in connection with an armed robbery that unfolded in downtown Bethesda, authorities announced Friday, May 23.

The robbery happened just before 10:50 p.m. on Monday, April 21, near Woodmont Avenue and Old Georgetown Road, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

That’s when three suspects approached four juvenile victims at the location, police said, with one of the suspects pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the group.

Investigators say the suspects demanded cash and property from the teens, then took it a step further — forcing the victims to walk with them to a nearby ATM to withdraw more money.

“The suspects ordered the victims to walk to a nearby ATM to withdraw more money and threatened to kill them if they reported the crime to the police,” police said.

But the robbery came to a sudden halt when a marked Montgomery County Police cruiser rolled into view, officials said, prompting them to run from the scene.

Investigators later identified Jason Castello, Nicholas Clarkson, both 20, and a teen from Silver Spring as the three suspects involved.

Detectives tracked Clarkson and Castello to their Chevy Chase residence, where they were arrested after police executed a search warrant.

Officers recovered “items of evidentiary value” from the home, they said.

The two were charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and other offenses.

Both remain held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit as of Friday afternoon. An arrest warrant has also been issued for the juvenile, police said.

