Teen Who Enlisted 12-Year-Old Boy To Make School Bomb Threats Charged In Montgomery County: PD

A 15-year-old Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School student is facing multiple charges, and his 12-year-old cohort from Pennsylvania - who will not be charged due to his age - have been accused of making multiple bomb threats that caused chaos in May.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, a threat made on Thursday, May 16 led to a lockdown at the teen's school, as well as the deployment of SWAT, K-9 units, and other resources.

It was determined that the 12-year-old boy was identified as the caller, and the pair were also linked to bomb threats made to Walt Whitman High School and Bethesda Elementary School on Friday, May 17.

Investigators say that the teen solicited help on social media to have someone call in a bomb threat at his school, and during the incident, the student allegedly communicated in real-time with the 12-year-old, providing information, updates and instructions as the threats were being made.

During the call, the child caller demanded that a certain dollar amount be paid to prevent bombs from detonating at the school.

The 15-year-old was charged with multiple counts, including threats of mass violence, making a false statements, extortion, and other felony offenses related to the event.

He was later released to his family.

Due to his age, the 12-year-old cannot be charged under Maryland state law.

"The actions of both individuals caused disruption to the school day, forcing a lockdown, and taking an emotional toll on the students, staff, and the community," a police spokesperson said.

"After a search of the campus, it was determined that no bombs were present, and students were dismissed for the day."

