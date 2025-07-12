Suffocation Risk Forces Recall Of Baby Mattresses Sold On Amazon

The recall was issued for about 21,500 Creekliybear "Pack and Play" aftermarket play yard mattresses, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 10. Regulators said the mattresses fail to meet federal safety standards and may not fit properly in play yards.

According to the CPSC, the mattresses are too thick, creating a potential suffocation hazard.

"Babies can suffocate in gaps between an undersized mattress, or extra padding, and side walls of a product, especially when the infant's face becomes trapped against the side and the mattress, preventing the infant from breathing," the agency said.

The mattresses were sold online by Kbabyea from December 2024 through June 2025 for between $28 and $40. Each mattress measures about 26 inches wide and 38 inches long and is white with grey stripes.

No injuries have been reported, but consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately and request a full refund. The mattresses were imported by Zhongshan Hongtu Furniture, a Chinese company operating as Kbabyea.

To get a refund, customers must cut the mattress in half, place it in the trash, and email a photo of the destroyed mattress to Kbabyearecall@outlook.com.

