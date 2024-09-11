Several Displaced By $1.5M Two-Alarm Fire At Bethesda High Rise

Upwards of 90 firefighters were called to the 18-story Promenade Towers in the 5200 block of Pooks Hill Road overnight, when a fire broke out inside the residential building.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, the fire started on the sixth floor after it was sparked inside a closet.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, though not before it caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage.

Officials noted that Promenade Towers is one of several apartment buildings in Montgomery County that still have not been outfitted with sprinkler systems, which will be required by law no later than 2033.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bethesda and receive free news updates.