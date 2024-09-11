A Few Clouds 74°

Several Displaced By $1.5M Two-Alarm Fire At Bethesda High Rise

No injuries were reported when a two-alarm blaze broke out in a Montgomery County high-rise building that displaced several residents.

The aftermath of the Bethesda fire.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@DavidPazos15
Zak Failla
Upwards of 90 firefighters were called to the 18-story Promenade Towers in the 5200 block of Pooks Hill Road overnight, when a fire broke out inside the residential building.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, the fire started on the sixth floor after it was sparked inside a closet. 

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, though not before it caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage.

Officials noted that Promenade Towers is one of several apartment buildings in Montgomery County that still have not been outfitted with sprinkler systems, which will be required by law no later than 2033.

