Punched In The Face, Woman Outdrives Would-Be Carjacker In Wild Escape In Bethesda, Police Say

A woman working as a rideshare driver in Bethesda was repeatedly punched by a passenger who tried to steal her car, but she managed to escape by speeding off and making sharp turns that forced the attacker out, Montgomery County Police said.

The attack happened around 6:24 p.m. Saturday, May 24, on Rockville Pike, according to the department on Monday, when it released photos of the suspects.

Investigators said the driver picked up three people — two women and a man — from the 10300 block of Westlake Drive and took them to the Medical Center Metro Station in the 8800 block of Rockville Pike.

When they arrived at the station, the two women got out.

While they were still standing nearby, the man in the backseat “began punching the victim while demanding that she get out,” police said.

Fearing for her life, the woman took off.

"She accelerated and made several sharp turns, which caused the (man) to exit the rear of the vehicle," according to police.

The driver kept going and called 911 from the 8200 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Surveillance footage in the area captured images of all three suspects. Montgomery County detectives have released those photos and are asking the public to help identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Major Crimes Division.

