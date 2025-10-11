Mostly Cloudy 70°

Portable Fans Catch Fire, Prompting Large Recall

Nearly 50,000 portable waist fans are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

Two portable waist fans recalled by&nbsp;Guangzhou Jiguang Lighting in October 2025.

 Photo Credit: Guangzhou Jiguang Lighting
Chris Spiker
Guangzhou Jiguang Lighting is recalling about 48,000 Living Glow portable waist fans, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 9.

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat while charging, posing a risk of fire. The recall covers model CP-WFLED01, which features five fan speeds, a flashlight, and a power bank.

Four incidents of the fans melting or catching fire have been reported. There have been no reports of injuries or property damage, according to the CPSC.

The fans were sold in seven colors on HSN.com and through the HSN television network. They were available between May and July for about $20 to $25.

Customers are urged to stop using the fans immediately and register on the recall's website for a full refund.

