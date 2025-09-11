Person Pulled From Burning Montgomery County Home Dies Despite Rescue Effort (Developing)

The blaze broke out just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, in the 7000 block of Persimmon Tree Road near Eggert Road in Cabin John, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

More than 60 firefighters rushed to the two-story home, where crews reported heavy smoke and confirmed that someone was still trapped inside.

The spokesperson said that within two or three minutes, an unconscious person was pulled from the home, and after "an exhaustive effort to revive the person was unsuccessful.”

The fire started in the basement of the home and was brought under control quickly, officials said. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Fire investigators remained on the scene Thursday evening to determine what sparked the blaze.

The Montgomery County Department of Police is also investigating the fatal fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

