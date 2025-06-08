Pedal Problems Force Yamaha To Expand Recall Of 350K+ Golf Cars

The recall now affects about 352,000 vehicles, including models sold nationwide between July 2015 and December 2024, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, June 5. The golf cars were sold for between $5,970 and $13,220.

The issue stems from the accelerator pedal spring, which can fail to return to idle when the pedal is released, raising the risk of crashes, Yamaha said. Although the company has logged at least 2,200 reports of pedal spring failures, no injuries have been reported to the CPSC.

The expanded recall includes model years 2016 through 2024 for popular lines such as the Adventurer Two, Concierge 4, Drive2 Fleet, UMAX Rally 2+2, and UMAX Two. Yamaha previously recalled 11,000 golf cars in 2023, 5,000 in 2022, and 306,000 in two 2018 recalls.

Yamaha is offering a free replacement of the accelerator pedal return spring assembly. Owners are urged to stop using the recalled golf cars immediately, even if they have already received repairs from earlier recalls.

Consumers can contact an authorized Yamaha dealer to schedule the free repair. Yamaha said it will provide mobile service or unit transportation if necessary and is contacting all registered owners directly.

You can learn more about the recall on Yamaha's website or by calling 866-747-4027.

