Out-Of-Control EV Launches Onto Two Cars In Bizarre Bethesda Office Lot Crash: Fire Officials

Bethesda firefighters were befuddled last week when a luxury vehicle wound up on top of two other cars — both of which were occupied at the time, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed that it is likely a driver hit the gas in the electric vehicle, sending it forward, across a central grassy area, then up and onto the parked cars.

The chaos unfolded just before noon Thursday, Oct. 30, outside the Camalier Building on Fernwood Road, officials said.

Fire crews rushed to the scene after reports of a vehicle collision that turned into what looked like a real-life game of car Jenga.

Photos show the white SUV perched nose-down across two parked vehicles — one maroon, one black — as firefighters worked to stabilize the mangled stack.

Officials said about two dozen rescue workers responded to the crash.

Two people were trapped and had to be extricated. One of them refused transport, while the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

