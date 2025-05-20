Olney Teen Charged As Adult After Fatal 86 MPH Crash; Turns Himself In: Police

Caleb Jacob Alie, a 17-year-old from Olney, turned himself in to authorities that morning for his role in the deadly wreck that happened back on Feb. 19 in the 2600 block of Olney-Sandy Spring Road (MD-108), officials said.

Investigators say Alie was behind the wheel of a green Jeep Wrangler, speeding at 86 mph in a 40-mph zone, weaving through traffic, and illegally using right-turn-only lanes to blow past stopped cars at red lights. Police say he was also on his phone.

Around 2:38 p.m., Alie’s Jeep slammed into a blue 2013 Lexus RX350 driven by 56-year-old Isadore Morton Gudelsky, who was found pinned and unresponsive inside the mangled SUV.

Gudelsky was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

A woman in the Lexus was able to escape the wreck on her own and was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Alie was also hospitalized.

Montgomery County Police charged Alie as an adult with manslaughter by vehicle or vessel – gross negligence. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, pending a bond hearing.

