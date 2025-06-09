Now, a Bethesda teen is going to jail.

The 18-year-old was sentenced on Monday, June 9, to four years in prison with all but 11 months suspended, followed by three years of supervised probation, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The case stems from a wild scene that unfolded in broad daylight in February, at Chase Avenue Urban Park, across from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School.

According to police, approximately 20 teens were involved in a violent fight in and around the park. As the brawl spilled onto Tilbury Street, at least two teens pulled handguns.

Blanco was caught on video waving a black and dark green handgun with an extended magazine, pointing it at multiple people, and yelling “chill out” as the group fought around him, according to the arrest affidavit.

He then chased others with the gun in his right hand and got into a physical struggle with another teen.

Police say Blanco was still holding the gun when he and others wrestled on the ground. During the scuffle, the extended magazine dropped onto the pavement. Blanco picked it up and ran.

Seconds later, a single gunshot echoed through the neighborhood, sending the crowd scattering.

Officers later recovered two live 9mm rounds, a black face mask, a white earbud, and a mark in the asphalt consistent with a discharged round. No one was struck.

Video of the fight quickly circulated on social media and was later reviewed by school staff and investigators. Blanco was identified as the teen holding the gun.

His black Dodge Charger with Virginia temp tags was spotted in a nearby parking garage hours later.

On April 4, Blanco pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

He had also been charged with:

Reckless endangerment;

Handgun on person;

Loaded handgun on person;

Firearm and ammunition possession.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bethesda and receive free news updates.