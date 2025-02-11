NBA Star's Former Bethesda Mansion Listed At $11M (Photos)

Located in the exclusive Avenel community, the 14,900-square-foot estate at 8913 Holly Leaf Lane in Bethesda sits on two acres and is packed with luxury amenities, from a resort-style pool and spa to a private tennis court and fire pit area. The home is listed with Washington Fine Properties.

Beal, now with the Phoenix Suns, transformed the home during his DC days, adding an indoor sports court perfect for keeping in game shape year-round.

The six-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bathroom home boasts soaring 12-foot ceilings, a grand foyer, a gourmet kitchen with a wine bar, and an elevator that services all four levels.

The lower level is designed for entertaining, with a massive rec room, wet bar, and gym. It leads to the indoor court, which sits next to storage areas for all the gear needed to live like an NBA pro.

Outside, the estate is built for relaxation and fun, with a sprawling patio, covered terrace, and a four-car garage.

"From its exquisite indoor spaces to its resort-like outdoor amenities, this Bethesda estate offers an unparalleled lifestyle in proximity to the area’s revered dining, retail, and entertainment," the listing states.

For those looking to live like an all-star, the home is listed privately through Washington Fine Properties by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith of HRL Partners.

The complete listing can be found here. A virtual tour can be taken here.

