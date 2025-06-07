Mold Risks Prompt Massive Recall Of 1.7M+ Air Conditioners Under Many Brand Names

Midea America Corp. issued the recall for about 1.7 million air conditioners sold in the US and around 45,900 in Canada, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, June 5. Midea is headquartered in Parsippany, about 30 miles west of New York City.

According to the CPSC, Midea discovered water could pool inside its U and U+ models, creating a risk for mold growth. Mold exposure can trigger respiratory infections, allergic reactions, coughing, sneezing, and sore throats, particularly in sensitive individuals.

So far, at least 152 reports of mold have been confirmed. There have been 17 cases of respiratory symptoms tied to the air conditioners, the CPSC said.

The recall affects air conditioners sold under several major brand names:

Comfort Aire

Danby

Frigidaire

Insignia

Keystone

LBG Products

Midea

Mr. Cool

Perfect Aire

Sea Breeze

The air conditioners were sold from March 2020 through May 2025, priced between $280 and $500. They were available at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, and Menards, along with several websites like Amazon, Lowe's, and Walmart.

The white units are designed for window use, measure about 22 inches wide by 14 inches high, and range from 8,000 to 12,000 BTUs. They came with remote controls and can be operated by mobile apps.

Midea is offering consumers a choice between a free repair and a refund.

Refunds require returning the unit or submitting a photo showing the power cord cut from the unplugged air conditioner. Repairs include either sending a technician or mailing a kit with a new drain plug and bubble level.

You can learn more about the recall on Midea's website or by calling 888-345-0256.

