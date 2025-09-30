Maryland Garbage Truck Crash Topples Utility Pole, Knocks Out Power In Bethesda

The crash happened late Tuesday morning, Sept. 30, on Bradley Boulevard near Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Photos from the scene show the massive red truck overturned and tangled in trees as downed wires stretched across Bradley Boulevard.

The impact brought traffic to a halt and sent HazMat crews scrambling to contain a fuel spill.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, Piringer said.

Montgomery County police said Bradley Boulevard remains shut down in both directions between Fernwood Road and Hillmead Road, urging drivers to avoid the area and expect heavy delays.

Residents in the surrounding neighborhoods also reported power outages caused by the damaged utility pole and tangled lines.

The crash drew a major emergency response, including HazMat, EMS, and rescue crews. Investigators have not released details on what caused the truck to leave the roadway.

