Man Critically Injured In 5-Story Roof Bethesda Fall As Rescuers Race To Save Him

In Montgomery County, first responders were called at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning to the 4700 block of Montgomery Lane in Bethesda, where there were reports about an injured man who had taken a spill.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Dave Pazos, crews found one injured man when they arrived at the scene, and determined he had fallen from the 8th floor onto a 3rd floor roof, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The department's Technical Rescue Team was called in to package and lower the injured man to the ground, where he was rushed to an area trauma center for treatment and evaluation.

His condition was not available later on Friday morning. It is unclear what caused the five-floor fall.

