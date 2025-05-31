Lead Dangers To Kids Trigger Recall Of 100K+ Kitchen Faucets: See If Yours Is Affected

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 103,000 faucets on Thursday, May 29. The recalled models were sold under the brand names VFAUOSIT, KICIMPRO, and BASDEHEN.

Testing found that the faucets can leach "dangerous" amounts of lead into drinking water, posing serious health risks, especially for kids.

"Lead ingestion can cause harmful neurological effects on infants and young children, including attention-related behavioral problems, decreased cognitive performance and lower IQ," the CPSC said.

The recall includes roughly 50,000 KICIMPRO faucets in brushed nickel with a single handle and a detachable spray head. They were sold on Amazon from January 2024 to May 2025 for around $35.

Consumers are instructed to search for "KICIMPRO" and "kitchen faucet" in their Amazon order history and look for descriptions mentioning a commercial modern RV stainless steel design.

About 29,000 VFAUOSIT faucets have also been recalled. The faucet features a brushed nickel finish, a single handle, and a pull-down detachable spray head.

The faucets were sold by Whisper08 on Amazon from January 2024 through May 2025 for about $40. Consumers can identify the faucet by checking their Amazon purchase history for "VFAUOSIT" and looking for keywords such as pull-down sprayer and stainless steel modern high-arc design.

The third recall covers about 24,000 BASDEHEN faucets. They have a matte black finish with a 360-degree swivel spring spout and a detachable spray head.

These faucets were sold by the Chenfeng Store on Amazon between May 2024 and May 2025 for about $30. They can be found in purchase histories under "BASDEHEN" and "kitchen faucet."

No injuries linked to the faucets have been reported to the CPSC. Customers are urged to stop using the faucets immediately and avoid drinking water from them unless the water has run for at least 15 seconds.

Refunds are available by sending pictures of the faucets being disposed of and their order numbers to these emails:

KICIMPRO - support@kicimprohome.com

- support@kicimprohome.com VFAUOSIT - customerservice@vfauosit.com

- customerservice@vfauosit.com BASDEHEN - ChenfengStoreF@outlook.com

