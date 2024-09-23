Kitchen Fire Leaves Seven Units Uninhabitable In Montgomery County; Dozen Displaced: Officials

First responders were called before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 to a reported fire in the second floor of the Village Square / Bethesda Park apartments on Crossfield Court that led to multiple evaluations.

A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said that investigators believe the fire began in the kitchen of one unit, rapidly spread and extended into the walls.

Crews were able to quickly contain the flames, though multiple units were impacted by the fire, leaving at least a dozen residents and pets displaced.

It caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, investigators said.

The fire remains under investigation.

