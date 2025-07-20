The recall affects about 8,520 iStore Magnetic Wireless Power Banks sold in the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 18. About 6,400 of the portable chargers were purchased in Canada.

Lithium-ion batteries inside the power banks can overheat while charging and catch fire, according to the CPSC. Three fire incidents have been reported, including one person who suffered a minor arm burn and about $15,000 in property damage.

The power banks were sold for $46 to $65 between February 2023 and May 2025. They were available in airport vending machines and stores across the country, as well as online at iStore.co.

Only model number IST-09991/W05 is affected. The devices are only about 3-by-2 inches and include a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Customers should stop using the power banks immediately. To receive a refund, users must email two photos to recall@istore.co: one of the front of the device with "recalled" and the date written in permanent marker, and another showing the model number on the back.

The iStore recall follows similar recent CPSC alerts about other portable chargers.

Anker recalled about 1,158,000 power banks in June after receiving 19 reports of fires and explosions. Baseus received 76 reports of overheating, including four fires and more than 70 swollen batteries.

iWALK reported 15 incidents and 10 burn injuries. Casely recalled more than 429,000 chargers after 51 overheating complaints and six minor burns.

Portable chargers have received more scrutiny during air travel recently.

The Transportation Security Administration issued a reminder that power banks aren't allowed in checked bags, only carry-on luggage. Southwest Airlines has banned the chargers from being used while stored in bags during flights to prevent mid-air fires, following similar moves made by international carriers.

The CPSC also asked people not to put recalled iStore chargers in the trash or regular recycling bins. These batteries must be taken to a household hazardous waste facility and you should call your local site to confirm that it accepts recalled lithium-ion devices.

You can learn more about the recall on the websites for iStore or Canadian importer Tomauri.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bethesda and receive free news updates.