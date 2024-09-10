Partly Cloudy 86°

Indy Man Accused Of Killing Sister In Bethesda Apartment During Domestic Incident, Police Say

A man from Indianapolis was taken into custody overnight after he was found in a Montgomery County apartment, where his 37-year-old sister was found dead, police say.

Montgomery County Police were called to the apartment after two reports of a suspicious person.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department
Devon Miller, 30, was arrested and charged in connection to the homicide of Bethesda resident Shanon Marie Barnett on Monday night, according to officials.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, the Montgomery County Police Department's Emergency Communication center received a call regarding a suspicious situation in the 10500 block of Westlake Drive. 

A second call was reported at the same location 20 minutes later.

Police say that officers arrived at the apartment, where they found Barnett inside.They rendered aid immediately, though she died from undisclosed injuries.

Miller was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was held without bond.

Barnett's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

