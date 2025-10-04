In Motion Design is recalling about 98,350 Evermore Surprise Eggs, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

Toy airplanes inside the gold-colored eggs were found to contain lead levels that exceed the federal limit. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC. The eggs were sold in yellow, pink, and green wrappers. They included seven small toys, including the recalled airplane.

The eggs were sold for about $10 at 7-Eleven, Horizon, Speedway, and Murphy stores. They were available nationwide between March and April 2025.

Parents must destroy the toy airplane and send a photo of it to [email protected]. Customers can then contact the company for a refund.

The recall was issued shortly after the federal government entered a shutdown, the first since January 2019. The CPSC said it'll continue issuing recalls during the shutdown.

You can learn more about the recall on In Motion Design's website or by calling 888-727-2476.

