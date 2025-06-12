‘Home Alone’ Actor David Stern Sings B-cc High Fight Song In Viral Instagram Video

Sporting a T-shirt from his hometown, the Home Alone star shared a video on Instagram in which he sang and danced while singing "It's On The Roof!" the fight song of his alma mater, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School.

Stern, now 67, provided his rendition on the classic song, though he shared some misgivings about some of the more curious lyrics in the song.

"Unless you went to B-CC High School back in the 1970’s, it is probably best if you don’t watch this," he posted, "apologizing in advance" before breaking into song and dance in what appears to be his art studio.

Some of his drink spilled as Stern got more and more into the song, but his energy never wavered.

"We used to rock that gym when we all chanted it at pep rallies before the football and basketball games," he posted.

"If you can spot the subtle messaging, that somehow went unnoticed by the faculty, which might be seen as promoting destructive behavior in impressionable 15-, 16-, and 17-year-old kids."

Fans and fellow alumni flooded to Stern's Instagram page after the actor filled them with nostalgia for their days at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School.

"I need this to be my alarm clock song every single morning, please," one person wrote.

Others mused that even if they went to rival schools, they would root for B-CC if they sang that in the stands.

Another added, "Our dad went to BCC and we always thought it was something he made up!

"You confirmed the Chant was real and we sang along the whole time to this video! This is amazing!!!"

