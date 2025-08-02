Finger Cuts Prompt Recall Of Garlic Presses Sold At Popular Retailer

IKEA issued the recall for about 43,830 of its 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic presses, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 31. About 10,700 were also sold in Canada.

Small metal pieces can detach from the garlic presses, creating risks of swallowing the fragments or being cut by them. IKEA has received 10 reports globally, including three people who suffered lacerations or splinters to their fingers. None of the injuries were in the US, according to the CPSC.

IKEA sold the garlic presses in stores nationwide and online for about $8 from March 2024 through May 2025. The garlic press has a black rubber handle and a zinc-coated metal chamber.

Customers should immediately stop using the garlic press and return it to any IKEA store for a full refund. If you can't return it in person, IKEA will provide disposal instructions and issue a refund remotely.

You can learn more about the recall on IKEA's website or by calling 888-966-4532.

