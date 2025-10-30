End of an Era: Beloved Bethesda Restaurant Woodmont Grill Closes Its Doors Suddenly

Woodmont Grill on Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda announced that it has closed in Montgomery County after more than a two decades serving diners in the region.

The owners shared the surprising news on the restaurant's website.

"Woodmont Grill is now closed," they wrote. "Thank you for choosing us as a dining destination and allowing us to be a part of your lives with many fond memories of good food and cheer."

"We hope to have the pleasure of seeing you again at one of our other restaurants."

Originally branded as "Houston's" in the early 1990s, its restaurateurs rebranded the eatery as Woodmont Grill in 2008, quickly becoming a hotspot for foodies in Maryland, Virginia, and beyond.

No reason for the sudden closure has been announced.

The Woodmont Grill was part of the Hillstone Restaurant Group, which still operates restaurants across the country — though none in the DMV.

