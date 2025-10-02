Once a self-proclaimed "hotshot" who worked as a creative director for an advertising firm, the 76-year-old affectionately known as "Pops" is still saving lives with the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad.

Levien appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" alongside aspiring EMT Ella Edwards, where the three discussed his path to becoming a paramedic.

"I think there's an advantage to being older," he mused. "We have life experience, and in my particular case, I'm the same age as a lot of those older people that I have to help."

"And I'm the equivalent of a grandfather to all these younger people, and the ones in the middle... They see the gray (hair) and feel as though I actually know what I'm doing."

Since starting his second career as a paramedic more than a decade ago at 64, Levien is credited with answering thousands of emergency calls and for saving countless lives.

Levien credited his wife for helping him find his true calling.

According to "Pops," he was in an accident and his arm was paralyzed for years, requiring a helping hand from strangers at times, even for mundane tasks as simple as cutting a steak.

"These strangers would help... and I decided back then that I needed to pay it back if I ever healed. And I did. And here I am as an EMT," Levien said.

He said he was driving with his wife when he saw a sign seeking volunteers. She was his first and biggest supporter in his quest to pay it forward.

"I said, I'm too old for that... but maybe I can be a dispatcher," he recalled. "They said if you can pass the physical (exam), we'd love to have you. I owe it all to my wife."

Edwards, whose father is also a paramedic, said that Levien has been a mentor to both of them, and she credited his knowledge for helping save the life of a person who fell unconscious during a hot yoga session.

"Beyond just the respect everyone at the station has for you, everyone holds so much love for you... You're such a calm, prepared man," she gushed. "You're an inspiration, a great mentor to me and my dad, and appreciate that you taught me how to bring these skills to parts of my life."

Levien also had a shout out for his colleagues at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad — which received a $10,000 donation from ADT at the end of the segment — blowing the 76-year-old’s mind as his eyes widened and he held his hands over his ears while Clarkson laughed.

"My particular volunteer station, the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad, is part of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, which is a very large (agency) and everyone is trained to such a high level," he said.

"They are some of the most talented people I've ever met in my life," Levien continued. "No one gets into this for the accolades or a 'thank you.' They're just trying to help a fellow human being.

"They deserve so much credit every day."

