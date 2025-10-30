‘Double Parked’—Literally: SUV Lands On Two Cars In Bizarre Bethesda Crash

The chaos unfolded just before noon Thursday, Oct. 30, outside the Camalier Building on Fernwood Road, officials said.

Fire crews rushed to the scene after reports of a vehicle collision that turned into what looked like a real-life game of car Jenga.

Photos show the white SUV perched nose-down across two parked vehicles — one maroon, one black — as firefighters worked to stabilize the mangled stack.

“Single vehicle on top of two other occupied cars, with entrapment,” fire spokesperson Pete Piringer said on X.

Piringer said about two dozen rescue workers responded to the crash.

Two people were trapped and had to be extricated. One of them refused transport, while the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear how the driver managed to launch the SUV onto the other vehicles, but the aftermath left even veteran firefighters stunned.

