Déjà Booze: Maryland Teens Keep Robbing Same Bethesda Liquor Store — Until Police Step In

The juveniles, both teen boys, have been charged in connection with three armed robberies at Geste Beer & Wine on Edgemoor Lane between July 8 and July 10, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The first incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, when the teens entered the store, “threatened an employee with an implied firearm, stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, and left the scene,” police said.

They came back the next night, Wednesday, July 9, around 9:45 p.m., and again “threatened an employee with an implied handgun,” took money, and fled, investigators said.

Surveillance footage from the store and a nearby Metro station helped detectives identify the suspects, according to police.

On Thursday, July 10, officers were proactively patrolling the area when they spotted two teens who matched the description. When the pair tried to steal from the register again, officers went inside and arrested them, police said.

Detectives later “confirmed that the suspects also committed the other two armed robberies,” the department said.

The teens were each charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of robbery. Both are being held at a youth facility. The case has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bethesda and receive free news updates.