Caught On Camera: Woman Vandalizes Tesla Outside Walter Johnson High School (Video)

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was caught on camera vandalizing a Tesla in Bethesda on the morning of Tuesday, July 8, according to investigators.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. in the Walter Johnson High School parking lot, located in the 6400 block of Rock Spring Drive, police said.

“The female suspect approached the 2023 Tesla... and used an unknown object to vandalize the side of the vehicle before leaving the scene,” police said.

The crime was captured on the vehicle’s built-in cameras, which showed the woman looking around as if to check for witnesses before keying the side of the car and walking away.

Detectives say the suspect is a woman with her hair in a bun or ponytail. She was wearing:

A baseball cap;

Large sunglasses;

A patterned long-sleeve shirt;

Dark cropped leggings;

Dark sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or woman can contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-8477.

