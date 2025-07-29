Bethesda's Katie Ledecky Extends 1,500 Free Undefeated Streak With World Championship Gold

The Bethesda native added some new hardware to her trophy case, claiming another gold medal at the swimming world championships in her signature event in Singapore.

Ledecky, 28, easily outpaced the field, and was in line to challenge her own world-record in the 1,500-meter freestyle final on Tuesday, clocking in at 15:26.44, the fifth-best time in the event's history.

The latest win marks her 22nd world championship - behind only Olympic hero Michael Phelps' 33, and extends her undefeated streak in the 1,500, having last lost a race when she was a teenager.

While she continues to chase Phelps, Ledecky said that she has no plans to step away from the pool anytime soon, and she's just "taking it one race at a time ... one stroke at a time ... and one year at a time."

She credited her coaches and teammates for pushing her and keeping swimming fun for her, even as she continues to dominate the sport.

"I really love (swimming). I think I'm going to retire really loving this sport and it's going to be really hard for me to step away... but not anytime soon," she said after the race. "Yeah, I'm excited to see what I can do the next two years to finish my career on a high note."

Ledecky was able to outpace Italy's Simona Quadarella, who claimed the silver with a time of 15:31.79, while Australia's Lani Pallister rounded out the podium with a 15:41.18 finish.

Outside of her signature event, this week, Ledecky also competed in the 400-meter freestyle, taking home a bronze medal, and she is scheduled to face off against rival Canadian Summer McIntosh in the 800-meter freestyle later this week.

“Each one has meaning, and I love every race that I’ve had,” Ledecky said in an interview with Peacock. “Yeah, the 1,500 means a lot to me, and I wasn’t going to give that one up tonight.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bethesda and receive free news updates.