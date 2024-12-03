A Few Clouds 44°

Bethesda-Based Marriott Says Business Is After Announcing Plans To Lay Off Over 800 Employees

Global hotel chain Marriott International is planning to lay off hundreds of employees by the start of the new year.

Marriott International's corporate headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Farragutful
According to a Maryland Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing, the company, based in Bethesda, listed 833 people slated to lose their jobs by Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Despite the development, Chief Executive Officer Anthony Capuano said business is solid.

"Our business momentum is excellent, and as a company that embraces change, we continue to evolve our business to support our global growth," Capuano said in a third-quarter earnings call late last month, according to hotelmanagement.net.

During the call, company CFO said the  layoffs are estimated to save the company $80 million to $90 million per year.

The world's largest hotel company based on available rooms, Marriott has 9,000 location.

