Bethesda Bagels To Open Sixth DMV Store With New Location Opening In 2025

A popular breakfast spot with several locations across the DMV is expanding its footprint in the region with a new location in Maryland.

Bethesda Bagels is coming to Potomac

 Photo Credit: Instagram/Bethesda Bagels
The future location of Bethesda Bagels in Potomac.

 Photo Credit: Instagram/Bethesda Bagels
Zak Failla
Bethesda Bagels announced that it will bee opening a new eatery at Cabin John Village in Potomac, markings its sixth store in the area.

Known for New York-style fare, Bethesda Bagels has been a fixture in the region since opening in 1982 before rapidly expanding its operations, now with other locations in Bethesda, one in Rockville, one in Arlington, and one in DC.

The owners said that they were apprentices under "legendary baker" Manny Strugatch in New York City.

"On a small, shoe-string budget, we opened our Bethesda location in 1982," their website states. "It was a really sleepy area at the time, but people were starved for new and good products. Word got out and our reputation began to grow.

"Our family and business has grown alongside this community." 

The new Bethesda Bagels location is expected to open in Potomac in 2025.

