About 55,380 Baseus 65-watt portable chargers have been recalled, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, May 1. The lithium-ion batteries in the chargers can overheat, posing a fire risk.

According to the CPSC, Baseus has received 76 reports of overheating, including 72 cases of the battery bulging. The issue has sparked four fires, three of which caused property damage.

The recalled chargers were available in black and white, featuring "65w" printed on the front. They were sold for $39 to $90 from April 2020 through April 2025 online at AliExpress, Amazon, Baseus.com, and Walmart.

Consumers should immediately stop using the chargers and contact Baseus for a free replacement. The new charger will have the same model number but a serial number ending in the letter A.

To request a replacement, consumers must submit a photo of the recalled device showing the model and serial number. If no order number is available, users must write their name and date on the device in permanent marker and upload that image instead.

The CPSC also asked people not to put recalled chargers in the trash or regular recycling bins. These batteries must be taken to a household hazardous waste facility and you should call your local site to confirm that it accepts recalled lithium-ion devices.

You can learn more on Baseus's website or by calling 888-568-7216.

