Bethesda Bar Fight Leaves One Dead, Arrest Made, Officials Say

Darrel David Nixon, 31, is accused of throwing a punch outside La Catrina Lounge in Bethesda that left 44-year-old Morgan Andrew Hippchen Stone unconscious in the street.

Stone died from his injuries weeks later.

The assault happened around 2:37 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, in the 4900 block of Cordell Avenue, police said.

First responders found Stone unresponsive with severe head trauma. He was rushed to a hospital but died on Sunday, March 9.

Surveillance video showed Stone in an argument with another man, who allegedly struck him once, knocking him out, according to detectives.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide on Tuesday, April 22, citing complications from blunt force head injuries.

Nixon, of Silver Spring, was arrested on Tuesday, June 24, and charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was later released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

