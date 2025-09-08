‘Son Of Man’: Father Of 3, Former Professor Dies In Maryland Crash

Prince George’s County Police said officers were called at around 9:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1, to Powder Mill Road near Cherry Hill Road for a single-vehicle crash.

At the scene, officers found Anyangwe suffering from traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, officials said.

According to the department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, the preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was traveling southbound on Powder Mill Road when, for reasons still under investigation a week later, it left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

On Monday, Sept. 8, police identified the driver as Anyangwe.

Loved ones say Anyangwe was a retired CDC engineer and a pillar of the Oshie community who once taught French at Saker Baptist College in Cameroon in the early 1970s.

The Royal Anyangwe Family said in a tribute that he was “fondly known as ‘Son of Man.’”

They added his loss was devastating “not just for the Anyangwe family, but for the Sakerette community, given that he not only taught (French) at Saker Baptist College in the early 70s but was the father of 3 Sakerettes.”

“He had such a bubbly and vivacious temperament and an incredible will to serve,” the family shared. “He will be sorely missed.”

In another tribute, loved one Arabelle Bella wrote: “Thank you Daddy Ni Martin Anyangwe for all the love and support throughout the years."

"When you get to heaven look for your friend/brother-in-law Daddy Ajame. You all crack jokes and dance like you use to. Go ahead and rest my loving father.”

"What a tragedy," Tina Nganda posted on Facebook. "Son of (M)an as we called you back in the days of CDC. You lost your wife in a tragic car accident and became the father and mother to your kids.

"My lawn tennis partner and in-law," she continued. "You would always throw jokes during meetings and was quick to ask why was everyone laughing. Sad you went this way without a word to your kids."

The crash remains under investigation.

