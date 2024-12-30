Nationwide Spike In Norovirus Cases: CDC Reports Surge In Outbreaks

Often called the "stomach flu," norovirus is a leading cause of gastroenteritis, resulting in symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.

The CDC reports 41 outbreaks in the first week of December alone, surpassing levels recorded in prior months. This spike aligns with the virus's typical winter peak but underscores the need for heightened vigilance this season.

Norovirus spreads through contaminated food, surfaces, and person-to-person contact, making schools, nursing homes, and restaurants particularly vulnerable to outbreaks.

To curb its spread, the CDC emphasizes the importance of:

Proper Handwashing: Use soap and water, especially after using the restroom and before meals.

Disinfecting Surfaces: Regular cleaning reduces the chance of further transmission.

Staying Home While Symptomatic: This limits the risk of infecting others.

Most individuals recover within one to three days, but severe dehydration can occur, particularly in young children, older adults, and those with compromised immune systems.

The CDC advises seeking medical attention if symptoms are severe or prolonged.

Public health officials remind Americans that simple precautions, such as handwashing and careful food handling, can significantly reduce the risk of infection.

For more information on norovirus and outbreak data, visit the CDC's website.

