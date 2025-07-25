Maryland Teen Mows Down 67-Year-Old Beltsville Man After Gunfire In Wild Feud, Police Say

The bizarre and deadly feud between a 67-year-old Beltsville man and a 16-year-old boy from Bowie ended with the older man dead in the street outside his home, Prince George’s County Police said.

Officers were called around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, July 24, to the 11400 block of Rhode Island Avenue for a reported shooting. Robinson was found lying in the roadway with severe injuries, though they were not immediately diagnosed.

At first, police thought Robinson had been shot, but detectives later confirmed he was struck by a vehicle and suffered traumatic injuries.

The driver was the teen — who had reportedly been in an ongoing dispute with Robinson.

Police say the boy went to Robinson’s home that night. As he was driving away, Robinson came outside and fired a weapon at him. The teen was not hit.

Moments later, Robinson was hit by the teen’s vehicle, police said. He died from his injuries. Now, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will confirm the exact cause of death.

The teen has been identified and located. As of Friday, no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

