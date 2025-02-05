Lockdown At High Point High School After Large Student Altercation, Police Say

Officers responded to the school around 12:45 p.m. after reports of an altercation, according to Prince George’s County Police. As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown while officers assessed the situation.

Authorities canvassed the school grounds for a possible weapon, though no gunshots were fired, and no injuries were reported, police said.

By 2:30 p.m., officers confirmed that dismissal was underway, and the situation was under control.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Prince George’s County Police.

